John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 14,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 39,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

