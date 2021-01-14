Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.