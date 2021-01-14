Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

