Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. 291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

