Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Up 10.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

