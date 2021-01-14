JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.17 and last traded at $83.17. Approximately 2,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 26,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.