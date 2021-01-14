JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,569

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

DCC plc (DCC.L) stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,732 ($74.89). 225,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,910. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,482.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,042.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

