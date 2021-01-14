JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of PLUG opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $520,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831,237.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,480,624 shares of company stock valued at $62,463,293 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

