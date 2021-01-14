JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

