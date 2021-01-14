JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $26.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NYSE:ANF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

