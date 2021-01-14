JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. 118,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Cheyne Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,946,000. Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in BHP Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 562,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 241,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,135,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombardia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,526,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

