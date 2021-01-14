JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Cut by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $39,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $706,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 4,801,937 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

