JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Raised by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 7.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Thursday. 3,616,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.