Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,295.35

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (JUS.L) (LON:JUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,295.35 ($16.92) and last traded at GBX 1,292.95 ($16.89), with a volume of 11871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.76 million and a PE ratio of -30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,032.87.

In related news, insider Stephen White bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

