JUST One Day Volume Reaches $132.83 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. JUST has a total market cap of $63.14 million and approximately $132.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.