JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,699.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $218,117.62 and approximately $26,699.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.