JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $347,340.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for approximately $30.18 or 0.00076326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,487 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

