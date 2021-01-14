K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.52. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

