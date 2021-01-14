Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.11 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.