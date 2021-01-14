KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Cap of $8.65 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $252.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 2,318.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004748 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00074845 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.