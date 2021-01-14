Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 1,521,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,176,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £7.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25.

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

