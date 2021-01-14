Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $65.98 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $329.89 or 0.00868476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059348 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,541.91 or 0.85669413 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

