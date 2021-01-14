Keep4r (KP4R) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $11.09 or 0.00028065 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $800,106.50 and $110,206.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00105067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00227262 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.76 or 0.83840516 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,161 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.