KeeperDAO Price Tops $213.34 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $213.34 or 0.00554578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00105397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00233853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055879 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.44 or 0.83015977 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

