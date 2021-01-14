Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, and egg spreads, thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

