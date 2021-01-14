KeyCorp Boosts EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target to $100.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NPO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.11. 978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

