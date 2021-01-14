KeyCorp Increases Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $27.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $485.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth about $197,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

