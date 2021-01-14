KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $65.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 55,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

