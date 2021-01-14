KeyCorp Weighs in on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

