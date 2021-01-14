Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.09.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,557. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

