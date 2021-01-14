Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.