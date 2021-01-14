Kinder Morgan (KMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KMI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,102,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.60, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.