Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.25). 19,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 20,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.54 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

