Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 6.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 211,664 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 207,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

