Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

