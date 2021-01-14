Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 81.4% in December

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.