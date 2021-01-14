Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.15

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 7194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group Ag will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Kion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

