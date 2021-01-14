KKR & Co. Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

