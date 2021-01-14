KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

