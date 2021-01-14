KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 10,974 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 26,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.