Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KCG

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KCG from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KCG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 8,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,508. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

