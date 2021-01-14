Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KCG

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KCG from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KCG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.
Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 8,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,508. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
