Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $153.67 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $163.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,899. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

