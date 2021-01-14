Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) Shares Up 0.4%

Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) (ETR:SKB) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.50 ($31.18) and last traded at €26.30 ($30.94). 9,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($30.82).

SKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Get Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.62.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.