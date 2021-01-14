Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $211.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $211.00, but opened at $204.14. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $204.14, with a volume of 5,185 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £827.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

