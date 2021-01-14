Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $355.66. 76,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

