Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.30. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.