Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.21. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,256. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.44 and a fifty-two week high of $397.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.20.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

