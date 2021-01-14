Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,754 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,710 shares of company stock worth $59,194,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,635. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

