Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 744 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.64. 179,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,021. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

