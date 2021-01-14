Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 887 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,963. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

